Prez Murmu pays obeisance to Lord Laxmi Narasimha Swamy

Yadadri: President Draupadi Murmu visited Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri here, on Friday. The First Lady performed a special puja for the 'Swayambhu'.

State Ministers Indrakaran Reddy, Jagadish Reddy and Satyavathy Rathore welcomed President Draupadi Murmu who reached Yadadri on Friday as part of her visit to Yadagirigutta. The temple priests and several senior officials welcomed President Murmu with due adherence to proper protocol, who was on her maiden visit to the hill-top temple after assuming the highest Constitutional office in the country. Later, President Draupadi Murmu payed her obeisance to the Swayambhu Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

After the darshan, the chief priest of the temple gave Veda Ashirvadam to President Murmu and later Minister Indrakaran Reddy and the temple officials presented Lord Narasimha Swamy's picture and Tirtha Prasadam to the President.

During the course of her visit, the President inspected the sculptures of Yadadri main temple, Addala mandapam and viewed the photo exhibition. The President was accompanied by State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. It is noteworthy that President Draupadi Murmu has been the fifth President to visit Yadagirigutta.

Police made elaborate security arrangements in view of the President 's visit to Yadadri . And the devotees were allowed to visit the hillock only after President Murmu left for Hyderabad from Yadagirigutta, police said.