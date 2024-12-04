Primary health centre locked early

Nagarkurnool:Negligence by the district health officials has turned into a curse for several villages. In Thoodukurthy village of Nagarkurnool mandal, the primary health centre was locked before its scheduled closing time, with staff and the doctor leaving early on Tuesday.

Villagers expressed their frustration, stating that this has been the situation for several days. They alleged that only the ASHA workers open the health centre, and outpatient (OP) services occur only when the doctor is present.

Thoodukurthy, one of the largest gram panchayats in the district with a population of approximately 10,000, is also notable for being the native village of the Nagarkurnool MLA and MLC. Villagers are questioning how such negligence could exist in the MLA’s home village and wonder about the situation in remote villages across the district.

Despite the government spending crores of rupees on building hospitals and medical colleges and appointing staff, a lack of oversight by senior officials and negligence by health staff is leading to primary health centres being closed even before noon. Villagers lamented that dozens of patients are forced to travel to the district hospital in Nagarkurnool due to the absence of doctors and medical staff.

They are urging authorities to take strict action against absentee medical staff and ensure justice.