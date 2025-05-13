Primary treatment clinics seized for violating rules

Wanaparthy: Clinics that were being run in violation of government regulations in Wanaparthy have been seized. On Monday, a special drive was conducted by a team of district medical officers.

Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) had set up and were running clinics without proper awareness and disregarding government rules, which have now been seized.

District Medical Officer Aale Srinivasulu stated that RMPs and PMPs (Private Medical Practitioners), under the guise of providing primary treatment, should not offer treatments like MBBS doctors. He added that warnings were already issued earlier through awareness programs.

However, RMPs and PMPs continued to provide treatments such as glucose drips and high-dose medications beyond their permitted scope. Following the orders of District Medical Officer Srinivasulu, inspections were carried out on primary treatment centers, and they were seized accordingly.

Ravikumar (In-charge DEMO), Ramakrishna (DEO), medical staff, and others participated in this operation.