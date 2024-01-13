Priyanka Gandhi likely to contest LS polls from Karnataka, Telangana

Live
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is likely to contest on two seats from Karnataka and Telangana during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections
Bengaluru: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is likely to contest on two seats from Karnataka and Telangana during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Sources said that AICC -- without informing the local Congress unit -- has already conducted surveys in Koppal constituency of Karnataka and is also considering fielding Priyanka Gandhi from another seat in Telangana.
Koppal is one of the most backward districts of Karnataka and among the 8 assembly segments, 6 are with the Congress.
The survey, undertaken by AICC, has suggested that it is a safe seat for Priyanka Gandhi.
Currently, Koppal constituency is represented by BJP’s Karadi Sanganna.
Earlier, former prime minister Indira Gandhi had also got political rebirth after winning the Chikkamagaluru parliamentary seat from Karnataka in 1978. Presently, the constituency is called Udupi-Chikkamagaluru seat represented by Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje.
Sonia Gandhi contested from Ballary seat in Karnataka in 1999 against late senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj and emerged victorious after a close battle.
Sources said that if Priyanka Gandhi will contest from Karnataka, it will have a positive impact across the state for the Congress as it will galvanise the workers to take on BJP.
Earlier, the state Congress leaders had said that any member of Gandhi family should contest from Karnataka which will be beneficial for the party.