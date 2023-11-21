Priyanka Gandhi to attend 3-day poll campaign in TS

Hyderabad: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will embark on a three-day poll campaign in election-bound Telangana from November 24. The Congress leader will attend public meetings, roadshows and rallies in the identified Assembly constituencies in the State.

The leaders said that Priyanka will attend the party campaign programmes in 10 Assembly constituencies during her visit. She will reach Palakurthi Assembly constituency on November 24 and attend a meeting followed by a big roadshow. The AICC leader will also campaign in Husnabad and Dharmapuri on the same day. On the second day of her visit, Priyanka will participate in election campaigns in Palair, Khammam, Wyra and Madhira Assembly segments. The AICC leader will cover Munugodu, Devarakonda and Gadwal Assembly constituencies on the last day of her visit on November 27.

The Congress leaders said that arrangements are being made to ensure that Priyanka’s poll campaign is a grand success in all Assembly segments. She will highlight the party’s election manifesto and the six guarantees announced during the elections.