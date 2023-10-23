Priyanka to attend Palamuru Prajabheri

Hyderabad: Congress leader and INC general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be attending the Palamuru Prajabheri as chief guest. She will address the public meeting scheduled to be held in Kollapur in the Mahbubnagar district on October 31.

The party leaders from Mahbubnagar district including former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao who held a meeting with PCC senior vice president Mallu Ravi as part of the arrangements for the public meeting discussed making the event a success.

Later briefing to media persons Jupally and Mallu Ravi informed that Priyanka Gandhi will be addressing the public meeting aimed at rekindling the idea of how her mother Sonia

Gandhi bestowed the State of Telangana.

This will be Priyanka’s second visit this month, within a fortnight of her earlier visit on October 18, where she along with Rahul Gandhi kick-started the bus yatra in Mulugu.