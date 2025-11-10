Prominent Writer Ande Sri Dies at 64

Celebrated writer Ande Sri has passed away at the age of 64. She collapsed at her home in the morning and tragically died while receiving treatment at Gandhi Hospital. Born on 18th July 1961 in Rebarthi, Siddipet district, Ande Sri was renowned for her significant contributions to literature and the Telangana movement, most notably for penning the iconic song "Jaya Jayahe Telangana."

A well-respected figure, Ande Sri was awarded Rs. 1 crore by the government for her services to the arts. Her real name was Ande Yellaiah, and she held an honorary doctorate from Kakatiya University. She was also recognised for her exceptional skill in reciting Ashu poetry.

In her illustrious career, Ande Sri received numerous accolades, including the Nandi Award for the film "Ganga" in 2006, as well as the Dasarathi Literary Award and the Ravuri Bharadwaja Literary Award in 2015. In 2022, she was honoured with the Janakamma National Award, and most recently, she received the Dasarathi Krishnamacharya Literary Award in 2024, alongside the Lok Nayak Award.

Ande Sri is survived by her three daughters and a son. Doctors declared her deceased at 7:25 am. Her legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations.