Promote women leadership in all sectors: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday called for proactive promotion of women leadership in all sectors. "Women leadership must be encouraged at all levels so as to achieve gender equality and for ensuring diversity and inclusion," she observed.

The Governor was virtually launching the Women Leaders' Forum, promoted by the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA). Expressing concern over the low level of representation of women in senior management positions, she emphasised on women representation at all levels, especially decision-making.

HYSEA president A. Bharani Kumar, forum representatives Mamatha Madireddy, Narsimha Rao, Manisha Saboo, R Srinivasa Rao were among the speakers.