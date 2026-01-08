Proposed dumping yard sparks opposition in Huzurabad

A protest movement against the proposed dumping yard in Huzurabad is gaining momentum.

There is strong public opposition to the fact that the current Congress government has not taken any action to revoke the GO (Government Order) issued by the previous BRS government in its final days, even though two years have passed since its issuance.

People are submitting numerous petitions to prominent social activist Sabbani Venkat, urging him to take this matter to the government's attention and exert pressure on it.

In this context, on Sunday, Telangana Jana Samithi leader Professor Kodandaram visited Huzurabad and went to Venkat's house in Sirasapalli. In the presence of journalists, villagers, and intellectuals, Sabbani Venkat brought to Professor Kodandaram's attention the dire consequences that would arise from the dumping yard the government intends to establish in the area.

Kodandaram assured that he would fully support to the movement against the dumping yard. His promise that he would cooperate in taking the matter to the attention of the Chief Minister if necessary, has strengthened the movement. In this context, MLC Balumuri Venkat raised the issue of the dumping yard in the Legislative Council and demanded that the government take action to prevent its establishment in the Huzurabad area.

The fact that Venkat brought this matter to Kodandaram's attention, and his indirect signals that they would form an all-party committee if necessary, meet with the Municipal Minister soon, and even approach the High Court if the government does not respond, has stirred activity among political parties.

It is surprising that the leaders of the Huzurabad region are not uniting for the sake of the people. Even knowing that the establishment of a dumping yard will lead to drastic changes in the environment, causing respiratory problems in infants and students, potentially leading to cancer, an unprecedented increase in the death rate, contamination of drinking and irrigation water, and the transformation of lush green fields into barren land, the fact that leaders are not fighting for the people is drawing criticism.

On Wednesday evening, Sabbani Venkat told the media that he would join hands with everyone who supports him and will fight until the very last moment to prevent the establishment of the dumping yard in the Huzurabad area, standing on the side of the people.