Protest against authoritarian Modi govt: Youth Congress

Nizamabad: Youth Congress State general secretary Ramarthi Gopi said that they would overthrow the authoritarian Modi government and safeguard the integrity of India.

Police arrested the Congress activists who were on their way to block the national highways and shifted them to Four Town police station in Nizamabad on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Ramarthi Gopi said that the last 8 years of Narendra Modi's dictatorship in the country were marred by the farmers' protests in the past and the ongoing Agnivir agitation.

R Gopi said that the Agnipath scheme will ruin the lives of the unemployed youth by raining bullets on them. Ramarthi Gopi accused Modi of constantly propagating hatred against Rahul Gandhi as he was constantly denouncing the dictatorship. He said the BJP government was trying to harass Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, who are fighting on behalf of the people of the country.

The Youth Congress leader strongly condemns interrogation of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. He said if the Central government does not change its behaviour, the movement will be intensified.

