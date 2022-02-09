Protest rallies, anti-Modi slogans rent air in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Protest rallies and anti BJP, anti Modi slogans reverberated in erstwhile Nalgonda district against Prime Modi's comments on Telangana in Parliament on Wednesday.

On the call of TRS working president KTR , party MLAs , leaders took the lead of protests and burned effigies of PM Modi in all constituencies and mandals in erstwhile Nalgonda district.

MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy and ZP chairman Banda Narender Reddy led the protest rally and burned Modi's effigy. Also, Tungaturthi MLA Gadari Kishore, Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, Huzurnagar MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy, Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagath organised huge protest rallies and Modi's effigy burning programmes. The MLAs during their speeches criticised PM Modi for spitting venom on Telangana without allocating funds to the State.

They questioned Modi what contribution and support he extended to the newly-formed Telangana which had been the dream of 60 years of people of this region.

Energy Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy who examined the arrangements of CM KCR's public meeting in Bhongir on February 12 , speaking to the media persons said PM Modi is showing his jealousy on seeing CM KCR 's increasing graph at the national level day by day . He said KCR ruling the state as per the aspirations of people of the state and urged people to condemn the Modi's remarks on Telangana.