Protest turns violent as BRS, BJP workers come to blows

Hyderabad: BRS leaders and BJP activists clashed as the two groups staged dharna at one place near State Secretariat in support of the Group one aspirants on Saturday . However, police dispersed the mob by resorting to a mild lathi charge at the Secretariat.

The BRS team comprising senior leader RS Praveen Kumar and D Sravan took out rally from Ashok Nagar to Secretariat. The BJP workers also proceeded in a rally to extend their solidarity with the agitating group one aspirants. The two groups encountered and jostled each other. Alerted police reached the spot and quelled the gathering. Mild tension prevailed when the BJP and BRS activists threatened to attack on each other.

Taking strong exception to what he called the atrocious conduct of BJP workers who tried to attack a BRS team of senior leaders at Ashok Nagar, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday condemned the treatment meted out to BRS leaders.

He called it unbecoming on part of the BJP and also criticised the government’s handling of the Group 1 stir. Speaking to the media, he expressed his disappointment over the Chief Minister’s approach, which he described as shameful and regrettable.

“Why is Revanth Reddy resorting to these autocratic detentions? Why is he afraid to hold discussions? Why is he trying to suppress the voices of the leaders by arresting them? While he is worried about his government falling, he sends his friend Bandi Sanjay with CRPF forces. Even when I said I would go there to meet the Group I candidates, he deployed the police. Arresting our leaders is shameful. Will the postponing of the exams for a few days cause any harm,” KTR questioned.