Protests galore in Warangal

Warangal : Holding the TRS Government responsible for the death of Boda Sunil Naik, Opposition parties and student unions staged protests all over the erstwhile Warangal district on Saturday.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) held protests in front of all district Collectorates raising slogans against the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the death of Sunil.

At Warangal Urban Collectorate, the police stopped BJP leaders who tried to barge into the premises. They staged a sit-in protest in front of the main gate until the police took them into custody.

Terming Sunil's death as State's murder, BJP Warangal Urban district president Rao Padma criticised KCR for not addressing the unemployment issue. She demanded KCR to come up with job notifications so that Sunil's soul rested in peace. She also criticised the government for increasing the retirement age from 58 years to 61 years that denies job opportunities to youth.

CPM district secretary Sarampally Vasudeva Reddy demanded the government to announce Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of Sunil. "Telangana happened because of students' sacrifices but unfortunately the government turned a blind eye to fill the vacancies," he said.

Meanwhile, ABSF activists staged a day long hunger strike at Ambedkar junction, demanding the government to roll back its decision to increase the retirement age, and release of job notifications.

ABSF Warangal president Manda Naresh said that Chief Minister KCR has forgotten the role of students and youth who actively participated in the statehood agitation. Was there any demand from employees to increase the retirement age, he questioned?

The TRS government which promised unemployment allowance is yet to fulfill it, he added.