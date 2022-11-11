Protests rise in Peddapalli ahead of PM's visit

Karimnagar: Protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Peddapalli district, scheduled for Saturday, are gathering momentum with all Left parties, national trade unions and Singareni employees deciding to block the PM's tour to Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited in protest against privatization of coal blocks and the anti-workers policies of the Centre.

The Left wing student union AISF gave a call for closure of all educational institutions in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Saturday in protest against Modi's negligence in solving the problems in the education sector and against the Centre not allowing any central institutions in the State. Protests are also being staged in different parts of the district. On Friday, AITUC activists staged a protest and burnt an effigy of Modi at Kaman Chowk.

On the other hand, BJP leaders, who are trying to mobilize people for the PM's public meeting in a big way, are circulating messages on social media asking farmers, farm labourers, youth and women as well as BJP activists to participate in the public meeting scheduled to be held in the NTPC stadium.