Provide 2BHK houses by Dasara festival: BJP Nizamabad district president Baswa Lakshmi Narsaiah

Nizamabad: BJP Nizamabad district president Baswa Lakshmi Narsaiah has appealed to District Collector C Narayana Reddy to fulfil his dream of providing house to the poor by Dussehra festival.

He accused the State government as exploiting people in the name of Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS). The BJP leaders staged a dharna in front of Nizamabad District Collector's office here on Tuesday. Later, Baswa Lakshmi Narsaiah submitted a memorandum to the Collector.

Speaking on the occasion, the BJP district president said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned three lakh houses for Telangana but Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's government has not sanctioned it to the poor. Though the officials and TRS MPs boast of sanctioning 9,550 houses for the five Assembly constituencies in Nizamabad district, only 886 houses were completed in the last four years, he pointed out.

As per the officials, 2,330 houses sanctioned for urban, 1,536 for rural constituency, 1,532 for Armor, 800 for Balkonda and 1,712 for Bodhan Assembly constituency in Nizamabad, he said. But not a single beneficiary was sanctioned 2BHK house in Nizamabad urban constituency so far, he pointed out.

Lakshmi Narsaiah demanded the TRS government to refrain from exploiting the public in the name of LRS and not to burden poor and middleclass people.