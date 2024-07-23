Provide Better Education to Students in Government Schools - Collector Badavath Santosh

NagarKurnool : District Collector Badavath Santosh advised teachers to provide quality education to students studying in government schools. On Tuesday, he conducted a surprise inspection of the Santa Bazaar Primary School in the Bijnapally Mandal Center.





The Collector visited the classrooms and reviewed the subtraction and mental arithmetic skills of the fifth-grade students. He inquired about the number of students and the attendance of teachers. After visiting the classrooms and observing the teaching methods, the Collector emphasized the importance of improving infrastructure in government schools.





He reminded that free uniforms, textbooks, and notebooks are being provided to students. He encouraged students to make the best use of the government's support, study diligently, and bring pride to their parents and school. He suggested that students clear any doubts by asking teachers promptly. The Collector expressed satisfaction with the students' abilities. The Collector inspected all the rooms in the school and noticed water leakage in the classrooms during rain. He directed the engineering officials to make the necessary arrangements. The Collector suggested constructing a new kitchen for the school.





He reviewed the current kitchen and recommended completing the necessary construction and repairs with ₹9.5 lakhs from the Amma Model School fund. The Collector inquired about the issues in the school from the headmaster and inspected the classrooms on the upper floor. He instructed making adequate repairs to prevent rainwater from entering the classrooms. Later, the Collector inspected the site required for the construction of a model school in Survey Number 801 near Chegunta Stage in the outskirts of Manganur, Bijnapally Mandal. He directed the Tahsildar to identify 20 acres of government land suitable for the Integrated Model School with spacious sports grounds, large classrooms, and teachers' quarters. He instructed the RDO over the phone to find a suitable site for the Integrated Model School in the Nagar Kurnool constituency. Accompanying the Collector were Mandal Special Officer Ramadevi, Bijnapally Tahsildar Sriramulu, and EEPR, among others.

