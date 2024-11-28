Provide better facilities to TG devotees at Tirupati

Peddapalli: Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna met Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Delhi and requested him to provide better darshan facilities at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to Telangana devotees.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP pointed out that the number of devotees coming to Tirumala from Telangana is high and special provisions and facilities are needed for them to have darshan.

He asked him to increase the quota of number to 1,000 and make available special darshan tokens for devotees. The Deputy Chief Minister assured that the Andhra Pradesh government will cooperate in this matter and take necessary steps for the convenience of the devotees.