Provide generic medicines to poor, Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy asks Red Cross

Nizamabad: The Red Cross society should provide generic medicines to the poor, said District Collector C Narayana Reddy, after unveiling anti-plastic awareness wall posters by Red Cross Society at his chamber in Nizamabad on Friday.



He urged them to take action to strengthen the district's Red Cross services and directed the officials to display the anti-plastic wall posters in every village. He appealed the public to be better informed about the hazards of plastic usage and environmental pollution.

The Collector congratulated Red Cross Society district co-convener Neely Ramachandram and others for providing Red Cross generic drugs to the public.

Red Cross Society district secretary B Anjaneyu, State EC member G Rajasekhar, assistant secretary Pochaiah, national president of Science Platform Dr Ram Mohan Rao, former civil supplies district officer S Uday Kumar, PRO Ramakrishna and others were present on the occasion.