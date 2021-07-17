Provide rule of reservation in outsourcing selection process: Plea in Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: On Friday, public interest litigation has been filed in High Court by Gopidi Ram Reddy, Social Worker from Adilabad, aggrieved by the action of the State government in not providing the rule of reservation to SC, ST, BC, EWS, WOMEN and other categories in the selection process pursuant to recruitment of various posts such as Staff Nurse, Steno, Store Keeper, Record Assistant, Lab Technician, Technician, Lab attendants etc., for appointment on outsourcing basis in RIMS hospital, Adilabad.



Further, the petitioner alleged that though the Staff Nurse post is a zonal post, without giving wide publicity is illegal. Moreover, to conduct the selection process by providing eligibility to all the eligible candidates.

The plea is going to be listed shortly before the High Court Division Bench.