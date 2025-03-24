Providing water to every acre my top agenda: Kadiyam

Hanumakond: Local MLA Kadiyam Srihari stated on Sunday that it is his responsibility to complete the pending works of the Devadula project within a year and ensure irrigation water reaches every acre in the constituency. He attended as chief guest at the distribution of Kalyana Lakshmi and CMRF cheques, held separately at the tahsildar office in Zaffargadh mandal and the Rythu Vedika in Station Ghanpur mandal.

He distributed cheques worth ₹25 lakh to 25 beneficiaries under the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes. Additionally, 66 beneficiaries received ₹23 lakh from the CMRF, totaling ₹48 lakh for 91 beneficiaries.

The MLA emphasized that the government was committed to public welfare. He highlighted that the CMRF is providing financial assistance to the poor unable to afford treatment. He assured that welfare schemes were being implemented transparently, ensuring direct aid to beneficiaries without any corruption. Srihari pointed out that the Devadula canals have become overgrown with trees and filled with silt due to neglect, questioning how those responsible can now visit the project site. He criticised those who, despite being MLAs for 15 years, never cared about the canals, never cleaned them, and are now suddenly concerned about Devadula. He questioned whether they had any shame in speaking about the project now.

Calling the Devadula project a lifeline for Warangal district, he asserted that completing the pending works would irrigate six lakh acres. He assured that the government was determined to ensure water reaches even the last ayacut area of the project. He vowed to protect farmers’ crops in the constituency and promised to bring the Godavari waters to every acre within a year. Dismissing criticisms, he stated that his only agenda was development of his constituency.