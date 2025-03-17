PRP Therapy Scam: Telangana Doctors Sound Alarm on False Claims

The Telangana Medical Council (TMC) is currently reviewing multiple complaints regarding Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, with allegations of unethical practices and fraudulent claims. Prominent orthopaedic surgeons from both private and government institutions, including Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), have raised concerns about the treatment’s effectiveness and its marketing strategies.

Over the past several months, 75 orthopaedic specialists from institutions such as Osmania, Gandhi, and NIMS hospitals have filed formal complaints. These surgeons assert that PRP therapy, despite being used for decades, lacks scientific backing. They cite extensive research indicating that PRP therapy provides no tangible benefits in regenerating cartilage and is equivalent to a placebo in effectiveness.

Doctors claim that an organized network of healthcare professionals, including unqualified practitioners, aggressively promotes PRP therapy as a cure for knee arthritis. These entities leverage celebrity endorsements to mislead the public. According to the complaints, PRP therapy is marketed as a regenerative treatment, despite medical evidence showing that cartilage degeneration is irreversible.

Reports indicate that treatment costs range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per injection, with some pain clinics charging patients up to Rs 3 lakh per procedure. One center reportedly claimed to have treated 65,000 patients, accumulating an estimated Rs 2,000 crore in revenue.

Specialists caution that knee arthritis is a progressive condition with no known cure outside of evidence-based medical interventions. Dr. K. Sudhir Reddy, a senior orthopaedic surgeon, has highlighted concerns about misinformation spread by PRP therapy providers. He referenced high-quality clinical trials demonstrating no cartilage regrowth or joint healing from PRP treatments.

Additionally, some pain clinics allegedly mislead patients by using ultrasound imaging for cartilage assessment, a practice radiologists refute, asserting that only X-rays and MRIs provide accurate joint evaluations. Several patients have reported financial distress after investing in PRP therapy, only to experience worsened joint conditions.

The Telangana Orthopaedic Surgeons Association (TOSA) has urged the public to be cautious and seek scientifically supported treatments. The TMC is currently reviewing the allegations and is expected to take further action against clinics found violating ethical medical practices.