Live
- Twists, Turns, and Truths: ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ Is the New Gem on ZEE5 2025 Movies
- RRBs reduced from 43 to 28 to simplify management, ease of service delivery: FM Sitharaman
- Self-Paced BLS Recertification for Shift Workers
- Unemployment reduced from 6 pc to 3.2 pc in 6 years, inflation at record low: FM Sitharaman
- 11/7 acquittal: HC slams prosecution’s failure to establish type of bombs used to hit Mumbai trains
- Indian Navy bolsters bilateral ties in Indonesia
- One killed, 9 injured as landslide hits Mata Vaishno Devi shrine track
- Global Cyberattack Targets Microsoft SharePoint Zero-Day Flaw, Hits Government and Enterprise Servers
- Top Indoor Plants That Naturally Boost Health, Reduce Stress, and Purify the Air
- Antibiotic resistance to drive treatment cost from $66 bn to $159 bn yearly by 2050: Study
PSR Trust organises free medical camp
Highlights
Yellandu: A free mega medical camp was organised by PSR Charitable Trust at government high school Nandu, Yellandu town on Sunday, courtesy of KIMS...
Yellandu: A free mega medical camp was organised by PSR Charitable Trust at government high school Nandu, Yellandu town on Sunday, courtesy of KIMS Hospital. Nearly 800 people took advantage of the camp, which was inaugurated by government high school principal Lalu.
People of Illandu and surrounding villages participated in the medical camp in which doctors from six medical departments of KIMS hospital, Khammam, diagnosed various health problems prescribed medicines for free. Khammam KIMS Hospital Management Director Bheemireddy Babu Reddy expressed his gratitude to the hospital management for the event and said that it is useful to gain people’s tr
Next Story