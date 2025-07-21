PSR Trust organises free medical camp

Yellandu: A free mega medical camp was organised by PSR Charitable Trust at government high school Nandu, Yellandu town on Sunday, courtesy of KIMS Hospital. Nearly 800 people took advantage of the camp, which was inaugurated by government high school principal Lalu.

People of Illandu and surrounding villages participated in the medical camp in which doctors from six medical departments of KIMS hospital, Khammam, diagnosed various health problems prescribed medicines for free. Khammam KIMS Hospital Management Director Bheemireddy Babu Reddy expressed his gratitude to the hospital management for the event and said that it is useful to gain people’s tr