Public auction for scrapped bikes: District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath

Nagarkurnool: On 28th of this month, 06 scrapped old bikes are being auctioned under AR DSP Narsimha Chari at AR Police Head Quarter, Nagar Kurnool District.

Therefore, anyone interested in participating in the public auction should contact the ARDSP to inspect the vehicle in advance, said District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath. For more information please contact AR DSP Narsimha Chari mobile number 8712657703.