  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Public auction for scrapped bikes: District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath

Public auction for scrapped bikes: District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath
x
Highlights

On 28th of this month, 06 scrapped old bikes are being auctioned under AR DSP Narsimha Chari at AR Police Head Quarter, Nagar Kurnool District.

Nagarkurnool: On 28th of this month, 06 scrapped old bikes are being auctioned under AR DSP Narsimha Chari at AR Police Head Quarter, Nagar Kurnool District.

Therefore, anyone interested in participating in the public auction should contact the ARDSP to inspect the vehicle in advance, said District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath. For more information please contact AR DSP Narsimha Chari mobile number 8712657703.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X