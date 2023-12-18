Pubs raided in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy's government has given special attention to drugs. He warned that he will clamp down on drugs and make Telangana a drug-free state and he will not spare anyone found with drugs.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Kothakota Srinivas Reddy also made a similar statement. In this background, the police conducted raids on several pubs in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills on Sunday night. Sniffer dogs were used for the first time in inspections.

Pubs are gearing up for the celebrations as the New Year approaches. Police raided the pubs on Road No. 10, 36 and 45 in Jubilee Hills after receiving information that drugs and ganja were widely used during the celebrations and their sale was likely to take place on a large scale. The police will reveal the details of the inspections soon.