Pulikal Villagers Urge Reinstatement of Suspended Panchayat Secretary.

Gadwal : The residents of Pulikal village in Aiza Mandal have submitted a formal request to the Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector, appealing for the reinstatement of their Panchayat Secretary, Mr. Kiran Kumar, who was recently suspended on September 17, 2024. The villagers expressed their appreciation for the positive changes Mr. Kumar had brought to the administration during his brief tenure of five months.

In their appeal, the villagers highlighted several key achievements of Mr. Kiran Kumar. Most notably, they praised his commitment to the village, as he moved to Pulikal with his family and remained available 24/7 to address the needs of the community.

Under his leadership, Mr. Kumar brought independence to the Panchayat's operations, particularly by liberating sanitation workers from previous control that had restricted their work. Additionally, he resolved a long-standing issue of delayed wages, ensuring that the workers, who had gone without pay for six months, received their dues in one installment. He further ensured that their salaries were paid on time going forward.



Moreover, Mr. Kumar's approach to transparency and public participation in governance was well-received by the community. He regularly held meetings to discuss village development and allowed villagers to take part in decision-making processes.



In their plea, the residents emphasized that Mr. Kumar’s efforts had fostered a spirit of unity and progress in Pulikal, and they urged the authorities to reinstate him to continue the developmental work.

The villagers remain hopeful that the District Collector will consider their request favorably and allow Mr. Kiran Kumar to resume his duties for the benefit of the village.