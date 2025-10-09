Pulse Polio spl drive in 6 TG districts on October 12

Hyderabad: The government is set to launch a special Pulse Polio vaccination drive on 12 October in six districts across the state due to concerns over migrations from countries including Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The districts where the special drive will be conducted are Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Sangareddy, Hanumkonda, and Warangal.

According to officials, the last case of polio registered in Telangana state was in 2007, and the last case registered in the country was in 2011. However, polio cases have been reported in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and other countries over the last three years. In this context, the Union Health Ministry decided to organise this special polio vaccination drive in districts that see a movement of people from those specific countries into India.