Pumped up BRS gears up for Aurangabad public meeting

Hyderabad: After the success of the Nanded and Kandar Loha public meetings and influx of leaders from various parties into the party, the BRS is set to organise another big public meeting at Kannada in Aurangabad district in Mahrashtra on April 24.

The BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would participate in the public meeting to showcase the Telangana model to the people.

This is the third big public meeting of the party in Maharashtra. Earlier meetings were held at Nanded and Kandar Loha. With the party gaining momentum as several leaders from various parties joining, the BRS is planning to have a massive mass mobilisation in Aurangabad Sabha.

A preparatory meeting was held at Kannada constituency of Aurangabad district on Saturday to discuss the arrangements to be made for the public meeting to be held at Ankas Maidan.

Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy, who participated in this meeting, said that people here want the Telangana model to be implemented in Maharashtra as well. KCR said that the golden era for farmers in the country is possible only with KCR.

He said lakhs of people flocked to Nanded and Kandar Loha meetings and a new history will be created with the Aurangabad meeting.

Jeevan Reddy said that investment assistance should be given to as many farmers as there were in Telangana. He called upon all the farmers in Maharashtra to achieve Rythu Bandhu by fighting together. He alleged that the Modi government's bad policies were the reason for farmer suicides in the country. So far Rs 4 lakh crore were spent on the farmers after the KCR government came in Telangana, he said.

The BRS leader said that out of total 96 lakh metric tonnes paddy produced in the country, 56 lakh metric tons was grown in Telangana State alone. "We are providing 24 hours free electricity to agriculture by spending Rs 40,000 crore. If a farmer dies due to any reason, we are implementing Rythu Beema in such a way that Rs 5 lakh per person was paid within 72 hours to support the family," said Jeevan Reddy.