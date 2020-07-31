Pune replicates Hyderabad SCSC plasma donation online portal

Ranga Reddy: The plasma donation portal developed by SCSC, (donateplasma.scsc.in) last week for Hyderabad which is running successfully was replicated and launched in Pune City (puneplasma.in) by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.



This online platform was very successful in Hyderabad having facilitated more than 100 donations during last 6 days and acting as a bridge between recipients and donors actively supported by Cyberabad Police Covid Control Room. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and Chairman of SCSC said that the donate plasma.scsc.in portal is helping to connect donors and recipients on one platform and till date more than 100 donors and 400 registered on the link and about 100 patients were transfused with plasma donated by donors registered through app and Covid Control Room of Cyberabad.

He said, after successful implementation of this at Hyderabad, replicating this to Pune City was a pride moment for Cyberabad Police and SCSC and all the support will be extended by SCSC in making the city adopt to this portal for benefit of citizens in need. He mentioned that all the support will be extended if any such requests come from any other States. Krishna Yedula, General Secretary, SCSC during the launch of event at Pune, thanked to Pune Administration for adopting this online portal based on success story in Hyderabad.