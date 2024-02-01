Purchases of unreserved tickets through ATVMs can now be made using R-wallet

Hyderabad: South Central Railways' Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile app and Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) will benefit daily and short-distance travellers by reducing wait times. As part of the existing features, the R-wallet option available in the UTS mobile app is now extended to include the purchase of unreserved tickets through ATVMs.

According to SCR officials, the bonus of three per cent which is applicable for the UTS mobile app, is now extended for purchasing tickets through ATVMs. Digitisation of railway services has been a priority area of Indian railways, and it is being taken forward by the zone with the implementation of various digital avenues for the convenience of passengers. The UTS mobile app is available on the Google Play Store for downloading on Android phones, the iStore on iPhones, and the OVI Store on Windows phones.

Stressing on R-wallet, the senior officer, SCR, said, "The users can create Railway Wallet (R-Wallet) in the UTS App and avail a three per cent bonus on every recharge to the wallet.

Users can also book printed tickets through the mobile app and take them up at the station's counters or ATVMs after entering the booking code and mobile number. This facility will reduce the rush at booking counters.

In addition, rail users can purchase their tickets through digital payment options at ATVMs installed near the general counters at all major railway stations."

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR, appealed to rail users to utilise the facility of R-Wallet applicable for the UTS mobile app and also at ATVMS to purchase their tickets in a comfortable and hassle-free manner.