Puttamgandi cistern wall suffers damage

Puttamgandi cistern wall suffers damage
Nalgonda: ENC Nagendra Rao has instructed the AMRP (Alimineti Madhava Reddy Project earlier known as Srisailam Left Bank Canal Project) officials to...

Nalgonda: ENC Nagendra Rao has instructed the AMRP (Alimineti Madhava Reddy Project earlier known as Srisailam Left Bank Canal Project) officials to prepare plans for the repairs of the Puttamgandi cistern embankment, a critical section supplying water to distributaries, water treatment plants, and the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

On Sunday, the parapet wall of the embankment collapsed after sustaining damage over a stretch of 100 meters. Upon inspection, Rao immediately suggested that preparations be made for repairs and action be initiated to fix the damage. He advised that gabions be installed at the damaged site without delay. Accompanying him were AMRP Nalgonda CE Ajay Kumar, EE Satyanarayana, DE Nagayya, AE Shravan Kumar, and others.

