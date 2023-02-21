  • Menu
Puvvada distributes sewing machines

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar distributing sewing machines to women in Khammam on Monday
Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar distributing sewing machines to women in Khammam on Monday

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar distributed 41 sewing machines to the beneficiaries here on Monday. The programme was organised by the NRI and Mithra Foundation. They trained poor women in tailoring and donated the machines.

Speaking at the programme, the Minister Ajay praised the services of the foundation in the district. He also distributed training certificates to women. Later, he handed over books worth Rs 50,000 donated by the 25th division corporator G Chandrakala Venkat and V Ranjit to the library.

SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Mayor P Neeraja, SBIT Chairman RJC Krishna and other leaders participated in the programme.

