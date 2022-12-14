Puvvada hands out 234 house pattas to beneficiaries

Khammam: State Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's vision is to see every person in the state happy.

The Minister, on Tuesday, participated in a number of programmes in the city and inaugurated several works in various divisions under Khammam Municipal Corporation limits.

In one programme, held at YSR Nagar colony, Puvvada Ajay Kumar distributed around 234 house site pattas among the beneficiaries.

Addressing the public during the programme, he said the people in the state have expressed their happiness for implementation of various welfare schemes by initiated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He said the state government has been spending more funds on the development of various sectors such as education, health, drinking water and constructing double bedroom houses, among others, every year.

He informed that around 1,250 houses were built at Tekulapalli near the city with all the facilities for the poor to live in dignity. He said with the support of Chief Minister KCR and IT Minister KT Rama Rao the Khammam city was developing well and is now placed second only after Hyderabad.

The Minister said, "CPI leader Puvvada Nageswara Rao had in the past given houses sites to the poor and now I am very happy to get that opportunity to do so with the help of Chief Minister."

Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, AMC chairman D Laxmi Prasanna, Collector VP Gautham, municipal commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Former AMC chairman RJC Krishna, TRS city president P Nagaraju and others were present in the programme.