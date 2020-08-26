PV Narasimha Rao took over as PM when country facing crisis: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday said that PV Narasimha Rao took over as the Prime Minister of India at a time when the country was facing a crisis.

The TRS leader was speaking in a program 'Telangana Pride-Our PV's organised by Telangana Jagruti here on Wednesday. Kavitha called upon the Telangana Jagruti leaders to take up centenary birth celebrations of the former prime minister so that the future generations get to know about PV's services to the nation.

Kavitha said that Telangana Jagruti would pay tributes to PV by taking up 'Book Club' twice in a month. The Telangana Jagruti would take up programs on PV Narasimha Rao's books.