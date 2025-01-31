Pvt jr colleges in TG threaten exam boycott over CCTV cams

Hyderabad : For the upcoming Intermediate examination, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will be going to face hardships in the allocated centres. Around 1,435 colleges, especially the private budget junior colleges across Telangana have planned to boycott Intermediate theory and practical exams that will be starting from January 31.

The Telangana Private Junior College Managements Association (TPJMA) on Thursday submitted representations to District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) and denied installing CCTV surveillance cameras for practical examinations. As recently TGBIE made it mandatory to install CCTV cameras in all college centres for the upcoming examination. Members of Telangana Budget Private Junior Colleges highlighted that, for the first time in the history of the Intermediate Board, the Telangana government had exempted fire NoC regulations for mixed occupancy buildings for the current academic year. However, despite this exemption, the TGBIE has been imposing hefty fines, violating norms. These fines include Rs one lakh for affiliation, Rs 500 for student recognition, and Rs 2,500 as an examination fee fine, with around 240 private colleges being penalised.

Gouri Satish, president of TPJMA, said, “We have decided to boycott the public examinations due to several reasons, including the imposition of hefty fines and other concerns. Additionally, the recent mandate to install CCTV cameras in examination centres, with the threat of non-allocation of centres for non-compliance, has added to our grievances. Despite this requirement, the necessary funds for installation have not been provided, and pending scholarships have yet to be released by the State government. In this regard, we have submitted representations to the District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) and are considering offering our colleges as examination centres. We have also urged the authorities to increase tuition fees, which have remained unchanged for many years.”

Meanwhile, many Intermediate students faced difficulties downloading their hall tickets for the upcoming practical examinations due to technical issues.