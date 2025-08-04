PwIDDs experts from national institutions visit TGSCPCR

Hyderabad: A team from leading national institutions in intellectual and developmental disabilities visited the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TGSCPCR) on Sunday. The delegation, comprising of experts dedicated to the rehabilitation, education and empowerment of Persons with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (PwIDDs), met commission chairperson Seetha Dayakar Reddy and members Vandana Goud, Aparna, Chandana and Saritha.

During their interaction, the experts expressed a strong interest in collaborating with the commission to protect and promote children’s rights, especially those with disabilities. They offered support to enhance child-centred rehabilitation efforts, reaffirmed commitment to working together for the welfare and holistic development of children. Reddy and members appreciated the team’s efforts and valuable contributions in child welfare, rehabilitation and inclusive development.

Notable among the team members were Dr R Shilpa Manogama, associate professor, NCERT,; M. Kathiravan, PGDEAS, head of ASD unit, NIEPMD, Chennai; Dr. Dattatreya Rai, vocational counsellor, Department of Rheumatology, AIIMS,; Rakesh Rajan, assistant director, Ministry of Labour & Employment, National Career Service; Mamatha Agarwal, freelance rehabilitation and education specialist; and P Hepsybha ManikyaLatha, rehabilitation practitioner, NBER.

Officials of the commission expressed eagerness to continue collaborating with national bodies to ensure inclusive and equitable opportunities for every child in the State.