Rachakonda CP launches food distribution to 2500 migrant labourers

Amid of Coronavirus positive cases across Telangana, the state government has declared lockdown as a precautionary measure to control the spread of the virus.

This lockdown situation has hit hard on the lives of poor migrant labourers from other states. As there is no arrangement for shelter and food, the people left with no choice other than walking long distances to reach their native places.

During these critical times, Rachakonda police have come forward, extending the helping hand to the needy. Rachakonda CP Mahesh M Bhagwat has launched food distribution to nearly 2500 migrant labourers with families from Bihar, UP, MP, and other states residing at Mallapur, Nacharam with the help NGO organizations.





#CP_Rachakonda Shri. Mahesh M Bhagwat, IPS has launched #food_distribution to 2500 migrant labourers with families from Bihar, UP, MP & other states till lockdown period at Mallapur, Nacharam with the help of #Jwala_Yogi_trust & #Concretina_enterprise. Helping hands appreciated. pic.twitter.com/Zz3sCgGZUS — Rachakonda Police (@RachakondaCop) March 31, 2020

The food distribution drive was carried out at all police stations under Commissionerate limits. Chaitanyapuri PS distributed food packets to the migrant workers at Gayatripuram, Kothapet. DCP Bhohgir, ACP Yadadri and other staff distributed vegetables, Masks and gloves to the people and conducted awareness program on Coronavirus and urged people to stay at home and break the chain of the virus.





Bibinagar police have distributed vegetables and other essential items to 80 poor families in the town with the help of donors.







Vanasthalipuram police have distributed 135 food packets to labourers, and Abdullapurmet police have distributed food packets, water bottles and mask to 200 migrant people.













On the other side, COVID19 passes for essential services issued till March 31st from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate are now valid till April 14th.

