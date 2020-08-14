Rachakonda: Successful UPSC candidates felicitated

Rachakonda: As many as 15 candidates who successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination in 2019 were felicitated by Padmabhushan K Padmanabhaiah retd. Ex Home Secretary Government of India along with Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police Rachakonda, Sadhu Narsimha Reddy IRS Special Secretary Finance Government of AP at Neredmet CP Office on Friday. K Padmanabhaiah addressing the candidates congratulated them for being successful during the extraordinary times.

He further stated that civil service is a long journey and gave important suggestions for the candidates right from the foundation at Mussoorie to retirement.

He also insisted the candidates to learn local language and local laws and reiterated the significance of making friendship with officers of all services and all kinds of intellectuals in the society as whether an IAS or IPS officer needs to be a leader and cannot work alone but in a team.

He then congratulated Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police Rachakonda for mentoring the aspirants and going out of his way to help others in the society.

Mahesh M Bhagwat, IPS congratulated all the successful candidates and said that success should not be taken to head and failure should not be taken to heart.