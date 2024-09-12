Radhastami celebrated in a grand manner

Hyderabad: The Radhastami festival was celebrated grandly at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills, on Wednesday.

On this auspicious occasion of the divine appearance of Lord Sri Krishna’s eternal consort Srimati Radha Rani, scores of devotees across the city visited the temple and received the blessings of their lordships.

According to the temple officials, from the break of dawn, Radha Govinda deities graced the occasion, adorned in splendid nava-varchars and exquisite jewellery. The temple altars were adorned with a vibrant array of flowers, filling the air with their enchanting fragrance. The evening was marked by the profoundly auspicious ‘108 Kalasha Sri Radha Govinda Abhishekam,’ performed by dedicated pujaris amidst the recitation of Vedic mantras and the soul-stirring melodies of Harinama Sankirtan.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, President of the Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad, emphasised the significance of Radhashtami, which falls on the eighth day of the bright fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada (August-September). He explained that Srimati Radharani is considered the mother of the entire universe, and devotees pray to her on this auspicious day to bestow them with Krishna-Bhakti.