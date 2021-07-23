Rahul Gandhi Express Solidarity with People Affected by Heavy Rains in Telangana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today has expressed solidarity towards the people of the Telangana who were affected by heavy rains, which batter the state. He stated that, my thoughts are with our brothers and sisters of Telangana who are facing the havoc created by massive flooding. He also gave a call, to Congress workers to offer all possible assistance in the rescue operation conducted by the state with the help of NDRF as well as SDRF Teams. Still warning has been issued, stating that, there would be more heavy rainfall. Hence please stay safe and take care, Rahul Gandhi tweeted.



The Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, has directed the officials to be on high alert and keep monitoring the situation time to time, and also ensure that people living in low-lying area, do not face any hardships.

Nearing to 16 Telangana Districts have been affected due to heavy rainfall and inflows into the state.





My thoughts are with our brothers and sisters in Telangana facing massive floods.

I appeal to Congress workers to provide all possible assistance in the rescue operations.



There are still warnings of more heavy rainfall. Please take care and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/izflt2z4YS — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2021



