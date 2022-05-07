Rahul Gandhi meets NSUI leaders at Chanchalguda jail

Hyderabad: AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited Chanchalguda jail where 18 NSUI leaders are imprisoned. The AICC leader met the leaders and interacted with them for a while. The jai authorities have deployed heavy security at Chanchalguda jail during the visit of AICC leader. It is believed that around 300 policemen were deployed at the Central jail. The jail authorities also halted the Mulakhat time for the prisoners in wake of Rahul's visit. The Mulkhat time for inmates was stopped briefly and would continue after Rahul leaves the jail. However, the officials had given permission to two of Congress leaders to meet the imprisoned NSUI leaders. The AICC leader and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy met the NSUI leaders there. The police had tought time to control the Congress party leaders, workers and activists who thronged Chanchalguda jail.

The AICC leader Rahul Gandhi later left to Gandhi Bhavan where he will chair a crucial meeting with all the senior leaders before heading to Delhi this evening.

On Friday, The Congress will never join hands with TRS which betrayed the Telangana people and plundered their resources, declared AICC leader Rahul Gandhi. Addressing a mammoth crowd at the Arts and Science College Grounds here on Friday, Rahul Gandhi said, "Telangana is under the rule of a 'Raja' who never heeds to the aspirations of the people. Only a Chief Minister will listen to the people's voice." Eight years have elapsed since the formation of the state and it's time to retrospect what it gained all these years. The very concept of Telangana and the dream of the people remained unfulfilled. However, one family was able to harvest all the fruits of a separate state, Rahul said, in a veiled attack against KCR. Apparently, the senior Congress leader didn't even utter the name of KCR not even once during his speech.

The Congress will never ever forge any alliance with the TRS and those party leaders who talk about it will be expelled from the party, he asserted. The BJP and the TRS have been sailing hand in glove with each other. The BJP, which has no capacity to clinch power in Telangana, wants a remote-control government in the state, he said, recalling the TRS' support to three farm laws. In return, the BJP-led Central government has been protecting the TRS government which was mired in corruption, he added. Dwelling on farmers' issues, Rahul Gandhi asserted that 'Warangal Declaration' is not just a document but an assurance to empower the farmers.

"Against all odds, Sonia Gandhi gave Telangana, but because of one person's greed, the people are yet to realise their dreams," he said. "Farmers need not have to worry. They will get a minimum support price of Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy. The Congress will also waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh at one-go as soon as it assumes power in TS," Rahul Gandhi said.

Before addressing the massive gathering, Rahul interacted with the families of those farmers who committed suicide. A galaxy of Congress leaders – N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Manickam Tagore, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Madhu Yashki Goud, D Sridhar Babu, Seethakka, Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy were among others present.