Rahul Gandhi to address corner meetings & roadshows in Telangana toda
AICC senior leader Rahul Gandhi will embark on one day election campaign in Telangana. During his one day poll campaign visit, Rahul will address street corner meetings and road shows covering five Assembly constituencies. Congress leader will land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here in the afternoon and reach Pinapaka directly by a chopper.
He will address a road corner meeting in Pinapaka assembly segment before proceeding to Narsampet where he will spend two to three hours by attending various programmes.
He will take up a 'pada yatra' in Warangal East and West constituencies.
Later, the AICC leader will reach Hyderabad by road and address a meeting in Rajendranagar. He will leave for New Delhi in the evening.
