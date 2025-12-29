Rahul Gandhi to move Private Bill on 42% BC reservation: TPCC chief

Hyderabad: Makingit clear that the Congress party is committed to implementing 42 per cent reservations for BCs, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud stated that the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, will move a private bill on 42 per cent reservation in the next session of Parliament. He added that although Rahul Gandhi attempted to move the bill during the winter session, it could not be accomplished.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of Motha Rohith as Khairathabad district DCC president on Sunday at Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh Kumar Goud said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conducted the caste survey in line with Rahul Gandhi’s vision.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to conduct a census is creditable to Revanth Reddy’s efforts. “In the coming days, let us all work to expose the BJP’s policies and ensure Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister,” the TPCC chief said.

Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are undermining the Constitution and acting to protect their positions. He claimed the BJP is gradually eliminating MNREGA by differentiating between State and Central shares, calling the party dictatorial. “They are looting the poor and handing wealth to Adani and Ambani. Congress is the party of the poor,” he asserted.

He further said it is a privilege to be part of the Congress party, praising Revanth Reddy’s vision for state development.

Speaking during the 141st Congress Party Foundation Day at Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh Kumar Goud highlighted Congress’s historical role in nation-building, stating, “We cannot imagine what would have happened if Nehru had not become Prime Minister. His leadership laid the foundations that enabled India to progress from a country that couldn’t manufacture a pin to one launching rockets.”

He also credited Indira Gandhi for bank nationalisation, Rajiv Gandhi for technological advancement, and PV Narasimha Rao for economic reforms. Criticising the Modi government, he alleged, “Modi is removing the Gandhi legacy, undermining schemes, diluting the Constitution, and prioritising corporations over people.”