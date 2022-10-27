Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes in Telangana, to meet farmers today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Telangana on Thursday. After a three-day break, Rahul is continuing his padayatra for the second day in Telangana. Rahul Gandhi resumed the Bharat Jodo Padayatra at 6.30 am from the sub-station on the outskirts of Maktal. Rahul will perform pooja at Kanyaka Parameshwari temple on this occasion. Today the padayatra will continue for 26 kms. Rahul Gandhi will have a meeting with the farmers of Telangana at 2.30 pm.

Today, Rahul Padayatra will reach Kachwar village via Maktal Kanyakaparameshwari Temple, Pedda Cheruvu Tankbund and Dandu Cross Roads. After lunch, he will reach Gudigandla village via Jaclar cross road and address farmers and stay at Elegandla tonight.

Meanwhile, Telangana PCC has made huge arrangements for Rahul's padayatra. In the padayatra, Rahul Gandhi will continue the padayatra by meeting the representatives of various public associations, workers and beedi workers of Narayanapet district.

Rahul Gandhi reached Shamshabad Airport on Wednesday night after a three-day break for the Padayatra on the occasion of Diwali and Congress Chief's oath-taking ceremony, and from here reached Maktal by road.