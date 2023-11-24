Rahul, Priyanka to campaign in TS today, tomorrow

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address election meetings in support of party candidates in Bodhan, Adilabad and Vemulawada constituencies on Saturday.

This will be the second time in November when Rahul Gandhi would be covering the maximum number of constituencies in a day. The Telangana Congress feels that his campaign in the last leg would increase the winning chances of the party and catapult the GoP into power once again in the state.

In his earlier visit, he had covered Pinapaka, Narsampet, Warangal (E), Warangal (W), Shadnagar and Kalwakurthy and also visited Medigadda to study the damage to the barrage.

On Saturday, the Congress leader will address a public meeting at Bodhan followed by Adilabad and Vemulawada before leaving for Delhi.

Meanwhile, his sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign in the state on Friday and Saturday. She would address a public meeting at Palakurthy, followed by another election meeting at Husnabad on Friday. On Saturday, she will address election meetings in Paleru, Sattupalli and Madhira constituencies. The Congress party feels that Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign in Madhira would help party candidate Bhatti Vikramarka, who is facing a tough competition from BRS candidate Lingala Kamalraj who is also testing waters for the fourth time.