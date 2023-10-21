Rahul vows to restore ‘Prajala Telangana’

Armoor: The upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana will be a fight not just between the Congress and BRS but between ‘Dorala Telangana’ and ‘Prajala Telangana,’ said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Gandhi scion wrapped up his three-day whirlwind tour of the state on Friday touching upon various issues, including better support prices for various crops, "nexus between BRS-BJP-MIM" and local issues, such as the state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL).

Rahul Gandhi said, "Sonia ji had helped you in creating the Telangana state and I can also say that had Sonia Gandhi not helped, then a separate Telangana would not have been formed.” “But Sonia ji did not want Dorala (feudal lords) Telangana, but Prajala (people's) Telangana," he said trying to invoke Telangana sentiment. Alleging that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao indulged in massive corruption, Rahul Gandhi said that there was no CBI, ED or IT inquiry against him. This means the BJP "protects" the BRS, the Congress leader said, adding that the saffron party, the BRS and the Owaisi-led AIMIM help each other ditching the people’s aspirations.

In addition to the ‘Six Guarantees’ declared by the Telangana Congress, Rahul Gandhi announced the enhancement of remunerative prices of turmeric to Rs 15,000 from Rs 12,000 per quintal. The minimum support price of all foodgrains will also be increased soon after the Congress comes to power in the state, he said.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the youngest state in the country was facing hardships on all fronts under the ‘Dorala’ rule. The entire wealth of Telangana was flowing into a single family's coffers, he alleged, adding that money generated from land, sand and liquor appears to be flowing into KCR's family coffers.



After the Congress forming the government, the amount that KCR's family is alleged to have taken from the people will be returned to them by recovering it from the family.

Comparing BJP leaders in Telangana with "Bollywood heroes", the former AICC president said those (BJP leaders) who used to swagger around earlier are now queuing up to join the Congress. But we don’t need them, he added.