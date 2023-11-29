Rahul’s outreach to gig, civic workers, automen

Hyderabad: The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday promised slew of measures towards providing succor to Gig workers, GHMC workers and auto drivers. He held detailed interaction with representatives of the workers in Jubilee Hills constituency on the last day of campaign.

During an interaction with these workers at Yousufguda under Jubilee Hills constituency he promised insurance and welfare board for Gig workers; regularisation and timely increments of salary for GHMC sanitation workers. For auto drivers it was assured that Rs 12000 per annum, besides consideration of reducing pending challans to 50%, implementing single permit policy, besides constitution of Welfare Board.

Prior to declaration of manifesto Associations represented by these workers had already represented the Congress party leaders with their list of demands. Tuesday’s interaction was to reassure that the Congress party was serious about the issues they were facing and will resolve after it comes to power in Telangana.

Over the Gig workers grievances, Rahul Gandhi assured that Rajasthan’s Gig Workers Act, 2023 being implemented in the State will also be adopted in Telangana. Later on, his way to address a public meeting in Nampally, he travelled to the venue on an Auto rickshaw. Gig workers estimated to be between 3 to 4 lakh in the State are working for Ola, Uber, Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon amongst others. Earlier on Monday, Minister MA & UD and BRS working president K T Rama Rao following his interaction with them, promised a ‘Tripartite Welfare Board’ for Gig workers.