Rain and Storms Expected in Telangana for Four Days

The weather office in Hyderabad (IMD) says it will rain in many parts of Telangana for the next four days. In Hyderabad, there will be rain or storms with strong winds. On Monday, rain and thunder are likely in places like Adilabad, Mancherial, Kumaram Bheem, Jagtial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Malkajgiri, Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, and Nagarkurnool.

On Tuesday, most places in Telangana will get rain except Rajanna Sircilla, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Warangal, Mahabubabad, and Nalgonda. On May 14 and 15, rain is expected in all parts of Telangana. The weather office has given a yellow alert for the areas where rain is likely.

For Hyderabad, there is a yellow alert on May 13 and a stronger orange alert on May 14 and 15. A well-known weather expert, T. Balaji, also said that Telangana may have strong evening and night storms. He said Hyderabad might get heavy rain in some areas at night.

Because of the rain, the weather will become cooler. The highest temperature may drop to around 36°C. On Sunday, Nalgonda was the hottest with 42.9°C, and in Hyderabad, Bahadurpura had 41°C.