Rain, gale wreak havoc in Vikarabad

Vikarabad: A sudden spell of rains, accompanied with gales of winds on Friday wreck havoc in the district.



Several trees were uprooted; the Dhwaja stambham at Hanuman Temple in Gottimukkala fell down and the shed near the railway station was also destroyed. Standing crops were severely damaged and the strong wind also destroyed the mangoes crops. Officials still yet to estimate the loss.

The Met department had predicted that thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds would occur at isolated places in the State and the same conditions were likely to prevail on Saturday also.

Medak, Yadadri, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool and Siddipet districts also witnessed rainfall.