Rains derail normal life in Khammam

Khammam: Incessant rains wreak havoc during the past 24 hours in Khammam and Kothagudem districts on Saturday.

Many streams and tanks are overflowing in both the districts. A heavy rainfall of 13.5 cm at Annapureddy pally and 10 cm at Palvoncha, Mulkalpalli 6.5 cm and Dammapeta received 4.8 cm in Kothagudem district.

As a result, many low-lying areas in Khammam town and other mandals were inundated with rainwater.

Meanwhile, coal production and overburden removal work in SCCL's opencast mines at Sathupalli, Yellandu, Kothagudem and Manugur areas was affected due to water-logging in the mines. Around 20,000 tonnes of coal production was lost due to rains in last two days in the district, informed officials.

Irrigation officials lifted 10 gates at Taliperu medium irrigation project in Cherla mandal on Saturday discharging 20,043 cusecs of excess water downstream as the reservoir was receiving 16,839 cusecs inflow due to rainfall in its catchment area. On the other hand, the officials released excess water from the Kinnersani reservoir at Palvoncha.