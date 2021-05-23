Weather Report: Rains likely to lash Telangana today

Telangana Weather Report: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall in Telangana in the next 24 hours in the view of the winds from the south direction to lower troposphere.



According to the IMD, the rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are likely to lash the state today and tomorrow. The weathermen also said that a pressure has formed over east central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman sea. "The pressure will further intensify and turn into cyclone by Monday leading to the rainfall," the IMD said, adding that the cyclone will be intensified by May 25.



Several districts in Telangana are likely to witness rainfall today and the temperature at some places is said to have dipped due to the cyclonic movement.